Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana needs committed players to end trophy drought - Mohammed Polo

The Black Stars of Ghana

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has expressed worry about the countries trophy drought and has therefore advocated for committed players to end it.



The Black Stars have failed to win a major trophy since 1982 and according to the former Accra Hearts of Oak superstar, Ghana can win a trophy if the players remain committed.



The 4 times Africa champions came close to winning the AFCON 2010 and 2015 but lost to Egypt and Ivory Coast.



Adding his voice to the countries trophy drought, he said, "The players should first and foremost think about the country and do away with monetary issues. They should know that the money given to them are to token and if they are able to fight and win a trophy the leadership of the country will award them"



He continued that, "For sometime now, bonuses of the national team has derailed the performance of the team. The players got divided attention with this monetary issue apart from captaincy issue"



"I think its about time they commit themselves to the country rather than focusing on money. Not every player can get the platform and so if they use the Black Stars platform well it will make them get more money than what they get on national duties" he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.



"Some of us worked tirelessly for the country but at the end of the we got nothing. We had a lot of promises but they did not fulfil it. So they should concentrate instead of thinking about money" he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.