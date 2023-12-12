Ghana needs Kudus to maintain good form for AFCON 2023 – Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Following Mohammed Kudus's blistering start to life in the Premier League, former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has stated that it will be good if the 23-year-old can replicate his impressive form for Ghana in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



Ghana who have been placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON will come up against Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the tournament which kicks start in January 2024.



Arhinful who once represented Ghana at many levels believes Kudus is one of the players who will be key in Ghana’s campaign for the 2023 AFCON.



He explained that although Kudus had a tough start with less playing time, the Ghanaian has been able to prove his worth in West Ham’s team



"I'm not surprised at all [at his recent performances] because when he first went to West Ham, we kept complaining about why the coach was not using him. The coach, who works with the team day in and day out, knew what he was doing," Arhinful explained.



Kudus missed the opportunity to play his first AFCON for Ghana in Cameroon due to injury during his time at Ajax.



Ahead of the AFCON in Ivory Coast, Arhinful prays the youngster will be able to maintain his form and fitness to play his first AFCON tournament with Ghana.



"I think since the time he was integrated into the team, we have seen his performance keep going up. We should just hope that he doesn't get himself injured," Arhinful said.



He added, "He playing well will also affect our national team positively, so we should continue to guide him, advise him, and hope for the best for him."



