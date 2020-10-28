Boxing News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Ghana must 'shine' at the 2023 African Games - Boxing Promoter

Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Promotions, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye

Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Promotions, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye has established that Ghana must emerge victorious at the 2023 African Games to regain its glory as the home of boxing on the continent.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Ntiamoah- Boakye said, the government must give the boxers adequate preparations ahead of the event to ensure the realization of the "host and win" mantra.



“We need to get the highest gold and lead the medal chart. Boxing is one of our strengths, and we are known in Africa and the world for our dominance. he stated



“For Amir Khan’s team to pick Olympic gold, the team spent almost 4 years in camping and touring the world and not less than £900,000 was spent on each boxer. So we need to wake up if we are really serious about hosting and winning. Most times the venues are completed and equipment to be used are made ready for at least one year, for host boxers to practice before the games are opened. This gives host nations some advantage over the rest," he added.



Ghana will host 54 nations comprising 7,000 athletes and 3,000 officials to compete in over 20 sports disciplines.

