Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana must forget about Kwadwo Asamoah – Coach Opeele

Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Isaac Opeele Boateng, a former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said that CK Akonnor’s decision to strip Kwadwo Asamoah of his role as deputy Black Stars captain is an indication that he (Kwadwo Asamoah) is not a key member of his team.



Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan were the biggest casualties of a captaincy reshuffle which was announced by coach Akonnor and the Ghana Football Association on Sunday.



While Asamoah Gyan’s role as ‘general captain’ has been scrapped, Kwadwo lost his position as Andre Ayew’s deputy.



In his stead is Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey who has been rewarded with a position in recognition of his growing influence in the team.



"In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as first vice-captain while Richard Ofori steps in as second vice-captain”, excerpts of a GFA statement reads.



Reacting to the latest captaincy changes in a GhanaWeb interview, Opeele Boateng said that Akonnor is moving on from Kwadwo Asamoah which he believes is important.



Opeele averred that the Inter Milan full-back has not been a reliable figure for the Black Stars and it is good for the team to build without him.



“We all know Kwadwo has been in and out of the Black Stars. Always we have to beg him for him to play. Maybe Kwesi Appiah had that patience for him but another coach has come and he might not have that patience for him. It is good for us to move on. If he will come back, fine, if he doesn’t we leave him to decide”.



“To me, we have to forget about him and move on. If he chooses to come back again then fine, there will always be an opening for him. So maybe this is the reason the coach did not factor him in his plans by naming as assistant captain”, he said.



Not only is Asamoah’s national team career a topic of discourse but his club career as well.



The full-back struggled for game time last season and there is no indication that it will change this season.



He has been reported to be a subject of interest from Turkey where Galatasaray are believed to be keen.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.