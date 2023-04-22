Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in 3-3 draw with Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal on Friday night when the team locked horns with Southampton in the English Premier League.



The midfielder started for his team in the home match played at the Emirates Stadium.



In a game Arsenal was tipped to cruise to an easy win, Southampton proved to be tough customers and almost secured a shock win.



The Saints started the game well and scored in the first minute through Carlos Alcaraz.



Later in the 14th minute, a Theo Walcott equaliser doubled the lead for Southampton.



Six minutes later, A Gabriel Martinelli strike halved the deficit for Arsenal.



While Southampton will score through Duje Caleta-Car in the 66th minute to take a 3-1 lead, goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka late in the game ensured Arsenal drew 3-3 at fulltime.



Thomas Partey today lasted the entire duration of the match and put on a good display for the Gunners.