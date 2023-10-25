Ghana midfielder Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens' draw with PSV

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis remains positive despite RC Lens' draw at home against Dutch giants PSV in the UEFA Champions League Group B game.



The French outfit earned a hard-fought point after Elye Wahi scored to cancel a Johan Bakayoko early second-half goal for the visitors.



Salis lasted the entire duration of the game, playing a pivotal role in keeping the balance in his team.



"Keeping a positive mindset. Thank you for the unparalleled atmosphere," wrote the Ghana international on social media after the game.



The draw keeps RC Lens second on the table behind leaders Arsenal as the quest to advance to the second round continues.



RC Lens will travel to the Netherlands in a fortnight time for the return leg of the clash.



Salis has been an important member of the team since joining the club from Clermont Foot in the summer of 2022.



