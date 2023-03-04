Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus named in Dutch Eredivise Team of the Month

Sports News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in Dutch Eredivise Team of the Month for February.



The 22-year-old scored four goal and picked up man of the match awards in the month of February.



The Ghana international is named together with his Ajax teammates Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis , Edson Alvarez and Jurren Timber in the Team of the Month.



PSV trio Xavi Simons, Joey Voerman and Johan Bakayoko also make up the team.



Kudus is enjoying his best season with Ajax and has scored nine goals in 22 appearances in the 2022/23 Eredivise.



Below is the Team of the Month



