Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu tests positive for Covid-19

Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana midfielder, Kwame Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former Asante Kotoko midfielder took the test on Thursday and the results came out as positive on Friday.
Bonsu showed no symptoms as in asymptomatic and is already in self-isolation.
A statement by club confirmed that the midfielder is currently in isolation following the results of his test.
"Kwamé Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," a club statement said.
