Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu tests positive for Covid-19

Esperance midfielder, Kwame Bonsu

Ghana midfielder, Kwame Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder took the test on Thursday and the results came out as positive on Friday.



Bonsu showed no symptoms as in asymptomatic and is already in self-isolation.



A statement by club confirmed that the midfielder is currently in isolation following the results of his test.



"Kwamé Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," a club statement said.





Kwamé Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.



Get well soon ! @kwamebonsu_3 pic.twitter.com/YzOvZXfTZt — Espérance de Tunis - ?????? ??????? (@EsperanceSTunis) October 1, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.