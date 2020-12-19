Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah insists he holds no grudge over Inter Milan departure

Kwadwo Asamoah has indicated that he does not hold any animosity against Inter Milan despite his acrimonious departure.



Asamoah enjoyed regular playing time during his first season with the Beneamata after joining as a free agent from Juventus.



However, injuries and loss of form in his second term saw his playing time diminished which prompted coach Antonio Conte to declare him a surplus to requirements ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.



The versatile Ghana international is currently unattached but says he does not begrudge the San Siro Stadium outfit for cutting him loose.



"I am the kind of guy who doesn't complain, even if I don't play. I prefer to support my teammates because I want us to win," he told BBC Africa Sports.



"Obviously I would like to play too, but I wouldn't go and make any trouble, or go and ask my coach why he doesn't let me play. I prefer to push myself and support the team."



He churned out 40 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan.

