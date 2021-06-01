Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo named new Olympiakos Nicosia captain

Soccer News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has been named as the new captain of Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia, less than a year after joining the side.



The 26-year-old has been handed the leadership qualities after impressing heavily during a short spell at the club.



The Ghanaian joined the Cyprus side on a short-term deal back in September 2020 following his release from prison in Sweden.



The former Sirius and Malmo FF star spent close to two years in prison after being accused wrongfully of rape.



However, he has returned to the pitch in an amazing style, scoring two goals, providing four assists in 27 combined League and Cup matches.



He has now been handed the armband after extending his contract by two more years.



Sarfo was one of Ghana’s fastest rising stars before the sentence halted his burgeoning playing career.



Sarfo was handed a debut call-up to feature for the Black Stars in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda after opting to play for Ghana instead of Sweden.