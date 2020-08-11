Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Joseph Paintsil to leave KRC Genk - Reports

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil

Belgian side, KRC Genk is set to part ways with midfielder, Joseph Paintsil according to reports.



The Ghana midfielder joined Genk from Ferencvaros.



Paintsil was not in the match squad against Zulte Waregem and is said to be allowed to leave after one season.



The midfielder was unable to breakthrough the team due to tough competition in the Genk first team and is now free to look for a new club.



Paintsil joined the club with huge prospects but could not justify his price tag of two million euros.

