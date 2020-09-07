You are here: HomeSports2020 09 07Article 1053721

Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah handed No.3 shirt at Kayserispor

Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah Lawreh


Ghanaian midfielder, Joseph Lawreh Attamah will wear the number 3 shirt at his new club Kayserispor for the 2020/21 season.

The 26-year old passed a successful medical examination last Wednesday, September, 2 to join the Super Lig side.

Attamah was impressive with Faith Karagumruk in the just-ended campaign, helping the side to secure promotion to the Turkish Super League.

Attamah is still contracted to his parent club Basaksehir till June 2023.

He replaces fellow countryman Bernard Mensah who has left the club to join Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Attamah made 17 appearances for Faith Karagumruk in the 2019/20 season.

