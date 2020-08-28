Ghana midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe signs for American side Sky Blue FC in a permanent deal

Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

National Women's Soccer League side Sky Blue FC has signed Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe on a permanent deal for an undisclosed period.



Cudjoe earned herself a one-month contract after impressing during the Sky Blue open tryouts in June.



While on the short-term contract, she featured in all of Sky Blue matches, starting four games during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.



Jennifer Cudjoe completed 128 passes with an 80.5% completion rate.



"I am excited to continue my journey with Sky Blue," said Cudjoe.



"This is a dream for me, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I want to thank each of my teammates for welcoming me with open arms and helping me grow as a player.



"I am going to give my all to the Club and work harder to help achieve our goal."



"I am really pleased to have Jennifer continue with the team following her successful debut at the Challenge Cup," Sky Blue FC Head Coach Freya Coombe said.



"Jennifer eats, sleeps, and breathes football. Her enthusiasm is infectious in the team. She brings a different dimension to the midfield and I look forward to helping her continue on the next step of her incredible journey." the coach added.



Cudjoe has represented Ghana in both the FIFA U17 and U20 Women’s World Cups.



She then went on the play for the Black Queens.



Cudjoe was also named the Female Footballer of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana in 2015.

