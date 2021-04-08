Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp on a £56K weekly wage at Crystal Palace

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp is on a £56,000 a week wage at Crystal Palace, footballghana.com has uncovered.



The Black Stars asset joined the English Premier League club in 2017 from Leicester City.



Since becoming an Eagle, Jeffrey Schlupp has always given his all to the team and is currently one of the key players for the side.



As the 2020/2021 English Premier League heads to its conclusion, information gathered by your most trusted Ghanaian online portal has revealed that Jeffrey Schlupp is on a £56,000 a week wage at Crystal Palace.



He is the 11th highest-earning player at the club with winger Wilfried Zaha taking home a weekly wage of 130,000 pounds as the top earner.



Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew who also plays for Crystal palace is on a £32,500 a week wage.