Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie to leave Sivasspor

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie will leave Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor when his contract runs out at the end of June 2023.



This will bring an end to his four-year association with the club. The 31-year-old signed for The Braves from Spanish side Sporting Gijon in 2019.



Footballghana.com understands that there are no ongoing talks over a contract extension with Isaac Cofie, and he will soon become a free agent from June 30.



The former Torino midfielder will now have to enjoy his summer break while thinking about his next destination, which he will be looking to resolve as quickly as possible.



During his four years at Sivasspor, Isaac Cofie made 111 appearances for the club in all competitions - 85 of them in the Turkish Super Lig - scoring three goals overall and providing four assists.



He has now featured for ten professional clubs over the course of his career, including Chievo Verona, US Sassuolo, and Genoa.