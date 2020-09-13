Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Toku on target as Fremad Amager thrash Vendsyssel 6-0

Ghana Youth Star, Emmanuel Toku

Ghana Youth Star Emmanuel Toku scored a beauty for Danish side Fremad Amager in their 6-0 win over Vendsyssel in the opening round of fixtures.



Reda Rabei scored his first goal of the season for Fremad Amager in the 11th minute as Fremad Amager took the lead.



Kristoffer Munksgaard made it 2-0 for the home side in the 35th minute.



Emmanuel Toku curled in the ball to the top left corner of the post to score his first league goal of the season as Fremad recorded their third goal of the game.



The Black Satellites captain was impressive in the game and was rewarded with the goal in the 40th minute.



Munksgaard got his brace in the 77th minute to record the fourth goal in the game.



Olakunle Olusegun also bagged in a brace in the 78th and 88th minute to round up the game for Fremad Amager in their 6-0 win.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.