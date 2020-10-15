Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah tests positive for Coronavirus

Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has contracted Coronavirus, his club Besiktas has confirmed.



The Black Eagles announced on Wednesday that the midfielder has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.



Besiktas Health Board Coordinator Dr. Tekin Kerem Ülkü announced that Mensah's coronavirus test was positive.



The statement made by the black and white club is as follows:



"The routine Covid-19 PCR test applied by our club on the return of our football player Bernard Mensah to the Ghana National Team camp where he was invited, was positive. Bernard Mensah's follow-up and treatment process was initiated in accordance with the relevant protocols."



Mensah featured in Ghana’s 3-0 loss against Mali in a friendly match on Friday.



The former Atlético Madrid player was an unused substitute as the Black Stars recovered to beat Asian champions Qatar 5-1 on Monday.



He is the second person from the Ghana camp reported to have contracted the deadly virus after Jones Abu Alhassan.



The Management member of the four-time Africa champions has been quarantined in Turkey.

