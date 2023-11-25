Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scores a brace and provides an assist to lead Al Tai to victory over Al Raed

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Mensah starred for Al-Tai on Friday when the team locked horns with Al Raed in the Saudi Professional League.



The highly-rated midfielder started for his team in the Week 14 game of the ongoing league campaign.



Following a poor start to the game by Al Tai, Al Raed took control of the game and scored in the 12th minute through Júlio Tavares.



Later in the 27th minute, the visitors scored again when Yahya Sunbul got his name on the scoresheet.



Despite the setback, Al Tai remained confident and fought to pull one back before the break.



Star midfielder Bernard Mensah converted a spot-kick in the 42nd minute to give the team a fighting chance in the second half.



Building on that spirit after recess, Bernard Mensah scored his second goal in the 90th minute before assisting another goal in injury time to ensure Al Tai won the game 4-3 in dramatic fashion.