Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: goal.com

Ghana midfielder Antwi-Adjei receives first career red card in Paderborn draw

Christopher Antwi-Adjei was sent off in the 74th minute

Christopher Antwi-Adjei received the first red card of his career in Paderborn's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Braunschweiger in a 2. Bundesliga fixture.



The Ghana international was sent off in the 74th minute after receiving two yellow cards in Wednesday's encounter.



Goals from Dennis Srbeny and Chris Fuhrich in the opening 20 minutes were not enough to secure maximum points for Paderborn but it ended their run of three straight losses in the German second division.



Antwi-Adjei has played 10 league games for Steffen Baumgart's side this campaign following their relegation from the Bundesliga last season.



He will be expected to serve a one-game ban as punishment for his expulsion and will miss Paderborn's league visit to Osnabruck on Saturday.



The Germany-born midfielder earned his maiden invitation to the Ghana national team in November 2019, and he made his debut appearance in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sao Tome and Principe which ended in a 1-0 win on November 18.



Nigeria defender Jamiliu Collins was also involved at the Benteler-Arena on Wednesday - he came on to replace Germany-born Chima Okoroji in the 82nd minute.



Collins was a key fixture in Baumgart’s squad last season and he has featured in eight league matches so far in the 2020-21 season.



Paderborn, who are fighting for an immediate return to the German top-flight, are 13th on the second division table with 15 points from 12 games.



They will be aiming to end the year on a high on Saturday with their fifth league win of the season before the winter break which will last until January 4.





