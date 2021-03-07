Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan pleased with performance against Bologna

Cagliari Calcio midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Cagliari Calcio midfielder Alfred Duncan has expressed satisfactory in his performance against Bologna FC in the Serie A last Wednesday.



The Ghanaian midfielder lasted their entire duration of the match as Cagliari won 1-0 at the Sardegna Arena.



Daniele Rugani netted the match winner of the fixture in the 19th minute to hand all points to the Islanders.



“We felt the importance of this match, we wanted to win. We did our best, the team reacted from the start and it showed. I'm happy with my performance, my teammates helped me," he said.



Duncan is currently on loan at Cagliari from Fiorentina and has made six appearances since joining in January.