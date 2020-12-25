Sports News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan could leave Fiorentina in January

Alfred Duncan joined Fiorentina in February

Alfred Duncan is reportedly on the list of players, who could leave Fiorentina during the winter transfer window in January 2021.



Fiorentina are considering cashing in on the Ghana international, who has struggled to perform at a high level since arriving at the club early this year.



He joined Fiorentina in February after a fantastic start to the 2019/20 campaign with Sassuolo. The 27-year-old had contributed to one goal and five assists in 13 league games.



Fiorentina thus paid Sassuolo €15million for a four-year deal. However, he has not lived up to expectations due to injuries.



Currently, he is nursing a muscular injury and has been out of action since this month, missing four games in the process.



This season Duncan has made just five appearances in all competitions.



Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report Lazio are favourites to sign Duncan should he decide to leave Fiorentina.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.