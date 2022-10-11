You are here: HomeSports2022 10 11Article 1639898

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed rallies teammates to work harder after defeat to Lille

Abdul Salis Samed Abdul Salis Samed

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed was in action for RC Lens over the weekend when the team suffered its first defeat of the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season.

In a game against Lille, the midfielder started for his team as the side chased a win away from home.

Unfortunately, a solitary strike from 12 yards netted by Jonathan David propelled Lille to secure a 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Reacting to the defeat in a post on social media, Abdul Salis Samed says he wants his teammates to turn their attention to the next match against Montpellier and work hard for a win.

“Turning yesterday's regrets into a rage to win Saturday at home,” Abdul Salis Samed shared.



