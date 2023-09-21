Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed helps RC Lens to draw 1-1 at Sevilla in Champions League debut

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed made his first bow in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night when he featured for RC Lens in the game against Sevilla.



The Black Stars midfielder joined the French Ligue 1 club last summer and had a brilliant campaign with his team.



He was one of the best players at the end of last season as RC Lens secured qualification for the Uefa Champions League.



After building up to a debut appearance, Abdul Salis Samed today started for his club in a Group B encounter.



Putting on a good shift, the Black Stars midfielder lasted the entire duration of the game.



In a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, Sevilla took the lead through Lucas Ocampos in the 9th minute.



Before the break, RC Lens restored parity thanks to an equaliser from Angelo Fulgini.



Although both teams played well in the second half, neither side could score the winner and had to eventually settle for a point each.