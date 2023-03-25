Ghana legend Michael Essien celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo for setting new record

Sports News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, has congratulated ex-teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, after he broke the record for most international appearances in men's football.



The Portuguese superstar set a new record after making his 197th appearance for the 2016 European champions in the Euro qualifiers against Liechtenstein.



Ronaldo, who scored a brace in the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein, surpassed Kuwait legend, Bader Al-Mutaw, to reach his new feat.



Essien played together with Ronaldo during his brief loan spell in Spain with European giants Real Madrid.



"Another great achievement, Congratulations my man Cristiano Ronaldo. Well done. Keep going," he wrote on Twitter.



Essien these days works as assistant manager at Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland while Ronaldo left Manchester United in January to join Saudi giants Al Nassr.



The former Ghana international enjoyed a stellar career before hanging his boots in 2019. He played for several clubs including Chelsea, AC Milan and Olympique Lyon.



He made 59 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 9 goals.





