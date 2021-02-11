Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana legend Abdul Razak eyes Hearts assistant coach job

1978 African footballer of the year, 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak

Former Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Razak known in football circles as the ‘Golden boy’ says he is ready to be the assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak when given the opportunity.



The assistant coaching job of the rainbow boys became vacant following the resignation of Joseph Asare Bediako a few days ago.



With the Phobians in the hunt for a new assistant coach, the former Ghana international believes he has the potentials to turn around the club’s fortunes when given the mandate.



“I will be very happy if I am appointed as Hearts of Oak assistant coach,” Golden Boy told Ashh FM.



“I’m a free agent now and ready for Hearts of Oak assistant manager role. I am a professional coach.”



“That is my dream. I want to send my CV to the club since I can change the fortunes of Accra Hearts of Oak.”



The 65 years old was part of the 1978 AFCON winning team and has won the Ghana Premier League in 2003 with Asante Kotoko.