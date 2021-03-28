Ghana leaves South Africa wobbly in AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghana drew 1-1 with Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium to book a place at the AFCON 2021 which will be held in Cameroon.



South Africa after the one all result, will shift their attention to the crucial last qualifying game against Sudan.



After the game, Percy Tau who scored South Africa's only goal against Ghana said:



“We did our best. People may not understand, but we hope that at some point they will understand that we’re also trying to win games but such results are part of football,” he told reporters at the FNB Stadium



South Africa can join Ghana for the tournament in Cameroon if they avoid defeat and get a draw.



Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki says the pressure is all on Sudan because they need the victory and this will help his squad to get the result they want.



“I think going to Sudan it’s for them [Bafana] to lose,” the Bafana coach told the SABC.



“Because they will be coming at us and we already have a plan for that. They have to play to win, a draw is not going to help them,"



"So, in this case, they will have to come at us and coming at us… we have very good players who can play on the transition and get us a win,” he ended.



