Ghana jollof is my favourite food, I like sobolo too - Fabio Gama

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kotoko's Brazilian import Fabio Gama says that his favourite Ghanaian dish is jollof rice but adds that sobolo drink is also something he likes a lot.



The 28-year-old Brazilian joined Kotoko in October 2020 on a free transfer on a two-year deal and has quickly become a fan's favourite despite the initial skepticism about him.



He says that he has enjoyed his stay in Ghana as the weather in Ghana is no different from the one in his native Brazil.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, he says his only problem is food but he loves jollof rice a lot.



"The weather condition here in Ghana is the same as that of Brazil but the only problem is the food," Gama told Pure FM



"My favorite food in Ghana is Jollof Rice. I like 'Sobolo'. It's one of my favorites"



The Brazilian after a slow start has become an integral part of the Asante Kotoko team scoring 2 goals in 14 appearances.