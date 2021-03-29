Ghana is the best African team at the moment - Sao Tome coach

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of the São Tomé and Príncipe national football team, Adriano Eusébio has hailed Ghana as the best African team at the moment.



The Black Stars defeated São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday, March 28, by 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the AFCON Qualifiers. Defender Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring with a header before Jordan Ayew added a second and Baba Rahman rounded it off with his debut Black Stars goal.



Speaking after the match coach Adriano Eusébio noted that, although his side made a couple of mistakes in the opening minutes of the game they manage to warm up and rose to the occasion and eventually got an important consolation goal.



He, however, hailed the Black Stars for their dominance on the African continent.



“Ghana is the best African team of the moment, they’ve got the national team playing very well in this group,” the coach said.



He added, “We did two individual mistakes in the first half which made Ghana score but we improved in the second half and we did our best in the second half. At the end of the game we scored and it was important for us.”



São Tomé and Príncipe who were participating in the AFCON Qualifiers for the first time failed to win any match or pick up a point in Group C.



But coach Eusébio explained, “We are a little country and we want to grow our football so we’ve started this work now. The qualification was our first experience.”



“This group was very strong, Ghana South Africa and Sudan but for me, Ghana was the big shark of the group,” coach Eusébio concluded.



