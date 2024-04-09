Ghana is ready to host the Commonwealth Games – Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that the country is well positioned to consider hosting the Commonwealth Games slated for 2026.



As things stand now, the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games is in limbo, as original hosts Victoria in Australia have withdrawn its bid last year due to cost concerns.



Malaysia has also indicated they are equally unwilling to host the multisport champions for Commonwealth nations due to similar concerns.



But speaking in an exclusive interview on GHONE TV‘s sports show, The Game with Benjamin Yamoah and Monica Bukari, Mustapha Ussif indicated Ghana is well positioned to host the Commonwealth Games on the back of successfully hosting the African Games.



Mustapha Ussif revealed that the President of the Commonwealth Games was in Ghana recently.



“In fact, the President of the Commonwealth Games was in Ghana recently, and we held several meetings with him. He visited our facilities for the African Games and was impressed. They want an African nation to host the games.”



He further revealed Ghana is well positioned to host the rest of the Commonwealth nations in the Commonwealth Games after successfully hosting the rest of Africa in the recently concluded African Games.



“We have the existing facilities to host the Commonwealth Games, plus it won’t cost us much to host the games as compared to how much it cost us to host the African Games if we decide to.”



“The Commonwealth Games secretariat even gives the host nation money, unlike the African Games where the host solely funds every expenditure for the games, so Ghana can host it if we decide to do it,” Mustapha Ussif said.



Ghana hosted the multisport African Games for the first time in the games history in March 2024.