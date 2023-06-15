Ghana is behind you, go for a win against Madagascar to qualify for 2023 AFCON – Mark Addo urges Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo visited the training grounds of the Black Stars on Tuesday, June 13.



During his interaction with the team, he wished the Black Stars the best ahead of the game against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



“We are happy that you are here. You got in safely and we wish you well in the next phase of this competition,” Mark Addo said.



While admitting that Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 AFCON has been delayed, the Ghana FA Vice President stressed that he is confident that will change next weekend.



“What the nation expects from the Black Stars is that qualification is given. It’s usually how far we go, semi-finals or finals. That’s the expectation.



“This time it hasn’t been so. It hasn’t been quick enough so we are where we are. I believe if we win this game then we automatically qualify. So this is a very important game ahead of us,” Mark Addo said.



Ghana takes on Madagascar on Sunday, June 18. The game will kick off at 17:00gmt.