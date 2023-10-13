Ghana is a tournament team, we will do well at 2023 AFCON – Anthony Baffoe

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe, has backed the Black Stars to do well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Ghana will be competing in Group B at the 2023 AFCON where the Black Stars will face off with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



Speaking to the media after the draw on Thursday, October 12, Anthony Baffoe said he is confident Ghana can finish top or second in Group B at the end of the group stages.



“It’s a very tricky group with Egypt who are a strong team with a leader Mohammed Salah. We have Cape Verde who have been uncomfortable for us to play. We have Mozambique making it two Portuguese-speaking countries.” he told the media after the draw.



“I’m confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn’t perform well but generally, we are a tournament team. We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus who is the superstar in the team. We are stabilized with our goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. I have confidence in the team, it’s not going to be easy but I know Ghana will come out of this group. The gap between the teams is becoming closer but we have to be on our toes to do well,” Anthony Baffoe said.



The 2023 AFCON is slated to commence in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13.



Ghana will play Cape Verde in the first round of the group games on Sunday, January 14.