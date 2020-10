Soccer News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffers racist abuse in Swiss League

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was a victim of racial abuse when FC St. Gallen faced FC Lugano on Saturday.



Ati-Zigi was hooted at and suffered racist chants from the Lugano fans in the Swiss League fixture at the Cornaredo stadium.



St. Gallen lost the match with a 1-0 scoreline.



Lugano reported the unwarranted incident on their Twitter page and have assured the perpetrators would be identified and brought to book.



They wrote on Twitter:



"Some spectators would have inadequately addressed the guest goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi,"



"The company "will do everything possible to identify those responsible"."





