Ghana has to play ‘attractive’ football to win 2022 AFCON – Bernhard Lippert

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert has revealed what the Black Stars need to do to be able to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



2022 will mark the 40th year anniversary since the Black Stars won the Africa Cup of Nations in Libya in 1982 and Ghana will hope to break the jinx in Cameroon.



Despite topping Group C in the qualifiers to book their qualifications for Cameroon 2022, most Ghanaians still do not have a lot of confidence in the Black Stars as we prepare for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.



However, Mr. Bernhard Lippert believes that the Black Stars can win the AFCON tournament if they play some quality football in Cameroon next year.



“We have to get used to [the players] and find a final squad, and we also have to establish this team. If we really want to qualify for the World Cup and be successful in the AFCON, we have to get a little bit more quality and we have to play more successful and maybe also more attractive football,” he told Citi FM.