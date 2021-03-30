Ghana has lost its respect – Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Polo, has opined that Ghana has lost its fear factor and respect in African football.



According to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations gold medalist, Black Stars' inability to win the continental showpiece in the past decades has eroded the fear they had on their competitors.



Mohammed Polo who spoke after the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon stated that teams had to cheat before they could beat Ghana some years back but the situation has changed.



“To be frank, Ghana is not respected anymore on the continent. Some years back, other countries had great respect for our game but as we speak it is no more because they can score us with ease.”



“During our time, countries on the continent especially the North Africans had to cheat before they can score you. It is about time we start organizing ourselves well,” Mohammed Polo told Bryt FM in an interview.



The Black Stars finished the Africa Cup of Nations qualification as winners of Group C.