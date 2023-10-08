Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori wins MTN8 with Orlando Pirates

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has clinched the South African MTN8 with Orlando Pirates.



Priates stunned Mamelodi Sundowns on penalty shootouts to lift the trophy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.



The game was goalless after 120 minutes of entertaining football.



However, Pirates recorded a 3-1 win on a penalty shootout to lift the envious trophy.



Pirates’ goalkeeper Sipho Chaine saved three penalties to help his side beat Mamelodi Sundowns in penalties after the match ended goalless in two hours of compelling football.



The win today means the Buccaneers have won the MTN8 a record 12 times.



Meanwhile, Richard Ofori, who was unused in the game has been named in Ghana's squad for the friendly games against the United States of America and Mexico next week.