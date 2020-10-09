Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori nears Orlando Pirates switch

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

South African giants Orlando Pirates are close to landing Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



The Soweto giants have their offer for Ofori accepted by Maritzburg United.



The Black Stars number one is close to agreeing personal terms with Pirates as negotiations are at the advanced stage.



Ofori has been in scintillating form since joining Maritzburg in July 2017 from Wa All-Stars.



The 26-year-old was nominated for the best goalkeeper award in his debut South Africa Premiership season.



Ofori was also nominated for the KickOff Magazine goalkeeper of the season 2019/2020.



The highly rated shot stopper made 28 appearances for Maritzburg in the South African top-flight last term, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.