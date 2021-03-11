Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori doubtful for South Africa clash

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori is a major doubt for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against South Africa and São Tomé later this month after picking up a fresh injury on Wednesday.



The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper picked up the injury in the CAF Confederation Cup game against Algerian side ES Setif played here in Accra, Ghana due to travel restrictions in the two countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



ES Setif requested to host their home game against Orlando Pirates at the Accra Sports Stadium in this group game.



The 26-year-old is reported to have suffered a groin injury on quarter of an hour mark and could not continue with the game as he asked to be substituted.



Second choice goalkeeper, Mpontshane Siyabonga replaced the injured Ghanaian international goalkeeper with 30 minutes left to the end of the match.



The game ended goalless with the two teams sharing the points each.



Ofori missed the Black Stars doubleheader against Sudan in the third and fourth group game due to injury.