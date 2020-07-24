Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Ghana goalie Nana Bonsu ready to switch nationality to Nigeria

Ghanaian and Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has said he is in talks with Nigeria to switch nationality due to lack of involvement in the Ghana national setup.



Nana Bonsu has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars despite his outstanding performance with the Nigerian side.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, he said, “Nigeria has been in constant talks with me for the past five years to naturalized for them but I want to take money before I will do that”



“So if they agree to pay me some amount of money I will play for them definitely”



“It’s been five season now in Nigeria with marvelous performances yet I don’t get Black Stars opportunities. I was nominated in the SWAG best goalkeepers award last year but I was unable to get a call-up. So if I don’t play for the Black Stars it won’t worry me because I am happy with how far the Lord has brought me” he said.

