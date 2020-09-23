Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana gaffer C.K. Akonnor to suffer salary cut – Isaac Asiamah reveals

Isaac Asiamah, Youth and Sport Minister

Minister of Youth and Sport Isaac Asiamah has stated that his outfit is in talks with Black Star head coach CK Akonnor over a possible salary reduction amid the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him his outfit together with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have entered into negotiations with the trainer of the Black Stars to see how possible they go about the situation.



The outbreak of the deadly disease has forced a chunk of institutions in the country to take drastic decisions on the salaries of workers and according to the minister, they are talking to the coach to accept pay cut.



Speaking on Adom TV’s fire for fire show, he said, “The Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association are negotiating that we reduce his salary during these difficult times.



“I know he [CK Akonnor] will agree because we are not in normal times, I will not lie. The truth is that we cannot pay CK Akonnor’s full salary in these difficult times,” he added.

