Ghana forward Yaw Yeboah scores to inspire Columbus Crew to 5-1 win over Loudoun

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacker, Yaw Yeboah played 45 minutes for Columbus Crew on Wednesday night during the team’s heavy 5-1 win over Loudoun in the US Open Cup.



The former Black Meteors captain started for his team today in the Round 32 encounter of the Cup contest.



After Just six minutes into the first half, Yaw Yeboah was presented with a chanced and smashed home an unstoppable shot to give Columbus Crew the lead.



That goal inspired his team to score four more goals before the first-half break.



Sean Zawazdki doubled the lead for the visitors in the 18th minute before Isaiah Parente bagged a brace. Christian Ramirez got his name on the scoresheet in the 36th minute to drag the game beyond the reach of Loudoun.



Ghana’s Yaw Yeboah in the game today only lasted 45 minutes and was replaced at halftime.



In the game that ended 5-1 in favour of Columbus Crew, Loudoun netted the only consolation goal through Kalil Elmedkhar via the penalty spot in the 86th minute.