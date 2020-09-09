Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ghana forward K.P Boateng pops up on the radar of Hellas Verona

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana ace Kevin-Prince Boateng has emerged as a subject of interest for serie A side Hellas Verona in the ongoing transfer window.



The Yellow and Blues are set to boost their attack with the signing of the Ghana international.



Verona manager Ivan Juric is a big admirer of the Fiorentina star and would love to work with the experience attacker.



The 33-year old Boateng just returned from a loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas, after a difficult first half of the 2019/20 season at La Viola.



The ex-AC Milan striker seems unsettled in Florence and will fancy a move to Verona.



Boateng has however started preseason training with the Violets in hopes to convince manager Guiseppe Iachini ahead of next season.



He has enormous experience playing in Italy, having donned the jerseys of Milan, Sassuolo and now Fiorentina.

