Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scores brace to lead Genk to beat Club Brugge 3-1

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil produced another top performance on Sunday afternoon to inspire Genk to an important victory in the Championship playoff of the Belgian Pro League.



The Black Stars forward today started for his team in the away match against Club Brugge KV.



Just 12 minutes into the first half, Joseph Paintsil scored to open the scoring for KRC Genk.



While that goal would separate the two teams at halftime, Club Brugge managed to equalise through Hans Vanaken in the 64th minute to restore parity to the game.



Thanks to the fighting spirit of Genk, the team scored a second in the 81st minute when Patrik Hrosovsky got his name on the scoresheet.



Five minutes later, star man Joseph Paintsil equalised to complete his brace while sealing a delightful 3-1 win for his team.



This season, the attacker has scored 17 goals in the Belgian Pro League and also has 12 assists to his name.



He is expected to be part of the Ghana squad that will take on Madagascar in the AFCON qualification match in June.