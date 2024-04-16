Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil named in MLS Team of the Week after Round 9

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has been named in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week after Round 9.



The Black Stars forward featured for LA Galaxy on Sunday when the team locked horns with Vancouver Whitecaps.



In that game, Joseph Paintsil starred with a top performance that saw him scoring and providing an assist to inspire his team to secure a 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



For his impressive showing, Joseph Paintsil has been named in the MLS Team of the Week for Round 9.



Since joining LA Galaxy, Joseph Paintsil has played well and is now a key player for the team.



The former KRC Genk man has scored three goals and provided three assists after making 8 appearances.



