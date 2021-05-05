You are here: HomeSports2021 05 05Article 1251775

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana forward Joseph Esso marks MC Algiers debut

Joseph Esso joins his mates to celebrate Joseph Esso joins his mates to celebrate

Ghana forward Joseph Esso played his first match for MC Algiers on Tuesday night to help the side picked a victory in the Algerian League 1 on home turf.

Esso, who joined the Algerian outfit from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC last month was handed a starting berth in their game against USM Bel Abbes, a game his outfit won 2-1 in matchday 20 of the league.

Mouad Haddad and Nabil Lamara scored for the hosts before Mouloud Metref pulled one back.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 18 games for the Still Believe lads before departing for greener pastrures.

His outstanding performance also earned him a call up into the national team for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in March but was an unused substitute in the doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

