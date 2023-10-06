Ghana forward Ibrahim Osman scores for Nordsjaelland as they humiliate Ludogorets

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Ghana forward Ibrahim Osman scored his first proper European goal for FC Nordsjaelland in as they humiliated Ludogorets 7-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.



The 18-year-old was heavily involved in the big win at the Right to Dream Park as Nordsjaelland are now second in Group H.



Nordsjælland got off to the perfect start against Ludogorets, taking the lead from the spot after the referee spotted a handball inside the area.



Marcus Ingvartsen stepped up with the pressure on, and found the bottom right-hand corner in just the second minute.



Penalties remained the theme of the day, and the visitors were soon given an opportunity of their own from 12 yards following Martin Frese’s challenge. Like Ingvartsen seven minutes earlier, Olivier Verdon made no mistake, slotting into the left-hand corner to level things up.



In a frantic start, Ludogorets’ joy did not last long. This time, it was Ibrahim Osman wheeling away in celebration for Nordsjælland just two minutes after they had been pegged back. The winger took full advantage of Sergio Padt’s calamitous error to comfortably find the back of the net with just 11 minutes on the clock.



The Bulgarian side capitulated from there, leaving the hosts in dreamland with a third and fourth goal within two minutes of each other. First came Jeppe Tverskov’s header, before Benjamin Nygren then connected with Ingvartsen’s cutback to sweep home. The first half ended 4-1 for Nordsjaelland.



After the game, Francisco Gómez’s own goal made it five for the hosts.



Just when things surely couldn’t get any worse, Nygren made it a sensational six, finding the bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the box, before Christian Rasmussen ended the scoring from the bench with a seventh, rebounding home in the 86th minute to compound Ludogorets’ misery.