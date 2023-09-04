Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah debuts for Lyon in a 4-1 defeat to PSG

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah played his first official match for new club Olympic Lyon on Sunday evening when the team locked horns with PSG.



The talented teenager signed a deal to become a new player of the French giants last week as he ended his stay in Denmark where he played for Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.



After training with his new teammates for the past few days, Ernest Nuamah today earned a starting role to feature for Lyon when the team hosted PSG in a Round 4 encounter of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season.



Unfortunately, for the talented forward, his debut ended in a 4-1 defeat as he played 76 minutes of today’s contest.



PSG bagged all three points thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi, Marco Asensio, and a brace from Kylian Mbappé.



Lyon netted the only consolation goal for Lyon when midfielder Corentin Tolisso equalised in the 74th minute.



After today, Ernest Nuamah will be hoping to start more games for Lyon to help the club achieve success this season.