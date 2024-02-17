Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah assists a goal to help Lyon to beat Nice 1-0 at home

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah put on a very good performance on Friday night to help Olympique Lyon to defeat OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1.



The talented winger started for his team in the home match today staged at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.



In the Round 22 encounter of the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign, Ernest Nuamah provided the assists for the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.



He set up Orel Mangala to score to give Lyon the lead to take into the first-half break.



Despite the spirited efforts of OGN Nice after the break, the team could not find a way back and had to succumb to a narrow defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the game on Friday night, Ernest Nuamah lasted 79 minutes before his place was taken by Rayan Cherki.



This season, the Black Stars winger has made 18 appearances for Olympique Lyon. He has one goal and two assists.