Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng scores in Rio Ave’s 2-1 victory against Boavista

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng kick-started his scoring campaign of the season as he contributed to Rio Ave's impressive 2-0 victory over Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight on a Sunday to remember.



The action unfolded at the Estadio do Rio Ave, where Fabio Ronaldo initiated the scoring for the home side in the 37th minute, following a dominant performance during the first half.



Emmanuel Boateng, the former Levante striker, solidified the victory for Rio Ave with his well-timed goal in the 47th minute of the second half.



This crucial win propelled Rio Ave out of the relegation zone, as they now sit comfortably with a total of eight points after the conclusion of match week 10.



