Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey reacts to Ludogorets derby win over CSKA Sofia

Tekpetey scored as early as the fourth minute to put Ludogorets in the lead

Ghana and Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey is delighted with the derby win over CSKA Sofa in the Bulgarian top-flight on Saturday afternoon.



The 23-year old scored the only goal of the game as Ludogorets clinched all three points against their rivals at the Stadium Ludogorets Arena.



Tekpetey scored as early as the fourth minute to put Ludogorets in the lead.



He was voted man of the match after the game.



The former Schalke forward congratulated his teammates on social media after this important win.



He has scored one goal and made 15 appearances for Ludogorets in the ongoing campaign and with four assists to his credit.



Ludogorets have taken a three-point lead on the league table after this win against second-place CSKA Sofia on 39 points.