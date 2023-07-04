'Ghana football will collapse if we don't intervene' - Charles Taylor warns

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Premier League player Charles Taylor has revealed that he may return to active football soon in order to save the sinking Ghana Football from total collapse.



His remarks follow a string of poor international results by several Ghanaian national teams at major tournaments, which has sparked worries.



While the Black Starlets and Black Satellites failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Black Stars failed to proceed beyond the group stage of the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup. The Black Galaxies also managed to only reach the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) while the Black Meteors became the latest to have suffered a disappointing tournament following their group stage exit from the ongoing U-23 AFCON in Morocco.



Meanwhile, Women's football has also had its share of failure in recent months with the Black Queens failing to represent in the last Women's Africa Cup of Nations while the Black Maidens suffered a ban.



“If we don’t intervene, Ghana football will collapse. We have to demonstrate to them that football is played on the field, not by mouth,” Taylor said.



Taylor went on to refute the concept that experience in football is primarily defined by age, mentioning the young talents of Barcelona, Gavi and Pedri.



“Experience in football is not defined by age but by someone who knows what to do with the ball. Look at Barcelona’s Gavi and Pedri, they are young but since they know what to do with the ball on the field, they are starters for both their club and country. So we should stop defining maturity with age,” he explained.